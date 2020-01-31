Ana Navarro: Get Trump’s DNA From Giuliani — ‘He’s Been Kissing Up to Trump So Much’

CNN commentator Ana Navarro joked of Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump’s rape accuser E. Jean Carroll could get Trump’s DNA sample from his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

According to Carroll, a sample would prove her allegations.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Impeachment isn’t the only trial Trump has to worry about. This is a serious story. Writer E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of raping her back in the ’90s, and she kept the dress she wore the day of the alleged attack.”

She added, “She’s asking for a sample of Trump’s DNA for her case. Maybe they could get it from Stormy Daniels? Bill Clinton had to give his DNA when he was president, so shouldn’t Trump?”

Ana Navarro said, “I think they could get it from Rudy Giuliani. He’s been kissing up to Trump so much.”

Behar added, “Take it right off his lips.”

Navarro said, “Rape is such a serious thing, and we’ve got to treat it as a serious allegation and look at his track record. We heard this guy. We heard this guy boasting about sexual assault on tape. What more evidence do you need that he’s capable of something.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN