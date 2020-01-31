Bernstein: GOP Senators Engaged in ‘Cover-Up’ — ‘Shameful Episode in Our History’

Veteran reporter Carl Bernstein during Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s impeachment coverage, accused Senate Republicans of being engaged in a “cover-up.”

Bernstein said, “It’s a cover-up. That’s what the Senate has now done. They have covered up what the President of the United States has done in his grievous action when they had the ability to find out more. And reach a bipartisan, as it were, the decision if we could hear from the witnesses if Mr. Bolton could come in and tell us, is there anything else there? No. Maybe it would be exonerating.”

He continued, “This is a cover-up. Plain and simple. And there has been no attempt throughout this proceeding by the Republicans in this Senate of the United States — the so-called world’s greatest deliberative body, which we now can see how deliberative it is — that we have seen now a really shameful episode in our history that’s going to redound for many, many years. Particularly for the Dershowitz catechism for the cult of Trump. That’s an astonishing assertion Dershowitz made about what the President can do.”

