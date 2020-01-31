CNN’s Berman: ‘Russia, If You’re Listening, 2020 Is Open for Investigations’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” co-host John Berman opened the show by declaring, “Russia, if you’re listening, 2020 is open for investigations” in response to the Senate nearing an acquittal in President Trump’s impeachment trial.

Berman stated, “Russia, if you’re listening, 2020 is open for investigations. This morning, not only is the Senate about to acquit the president for asking for foreign assistance in the election. The Senate is now poised to say it doesn’t even want to hear all the evidence.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett