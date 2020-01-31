Kamala Harris: Trump ‘Cannot Prance Around Saying He’s Been Exonerated’ Without Witnesses

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) said on Friday during MSNBC’s coverage of the U.S. Senate impeachment trial that President Donald Trump could not “prance around saying he’s been exonerated,” if no witnesses are called.

Harris said, “I’m going to tell you something, he cannot get away with— and none of us should allow him to prance around saying he’s been exonerated when there has not been a fair trial. I’ll repeat myself there can be no true exoneration if there has not been a fair trial period.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN