Watch: Michael Moore Likens Trump to Guilty Wife Beater

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said Thursday night on MSNBC that Republican senators voting not to allow witnesses in the President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial was akin to letting a wife-beater go.

In a statement, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) said, “There is no need for more evidence to conclude that the president withheld United States aid, at least in part, to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens; the House managers have proved this with what they call a ‘mountain of overwhelming evidence.'”

Moore said, “It’s actually maybe worse what Lamar Alexander is doing because he’s saying essentially — let’s just say this was a court case — ‘Yep, he beat his wife. So? You know? There’s no question he beat his wife. So? Time to move on.’ That’s not how we roll in this country. That’s not how we decide justice.”

