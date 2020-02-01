CNN’s Toobin on How History Will Remember Impeachment: ‘Trump Won’

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said history would remember President Donald Trump “won” after a motion to allow additional witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial failed.

Toobin said, “Trump won. I mean, you know he is going to win this trial. He won on the issues of witnesses. He’s going to get acquitted, and that’s how history will remember what went on here.”

He added, “I think history will also record that there are at last one and perhaps other, pivotal witnesses who were available to the Senate, to talk about the precise issue that is the subject of this impeachment trial, and the Senate decided not to hear from them.”

