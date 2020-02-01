Graham: Impeachment ‘Partisan Bulls–t’ Will End Wednesday

Friday during an appearance on Fox News Channel, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) proclaimed the end of the impeachment saga that began in the House of Representatives would be coming to an end next week.

After commending his some of his Republican colleagues and legal voices that sided with President Donald Trump, the South Carolina Republican described the “partisan” proceedings with an unflattering term.

“You know, Mitch McConnell did a fabulous job,” he said. “You got 100 people in the Senate, and you got to deal with them all. And that’s the best he could do. They’ve got a lot of ability to drag this thing out really forever. But he negotiated Wednesday. I wish it would be sooner.”

“But you got — you know, Alan Dershowitz on, Ted Cruz was awesome, Trey Gowdy is so smart,” Graham continued. “I went to the school of hard knocks. You know what I believe about all of this? It was a bunch of partisan bullshit in the House. It continued in the Senate. It’s going to end Wednesday. The president is going to get acquitted. And it’s going to blow up in their face. That’s what I think this is all about.”

