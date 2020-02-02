Brokaw on Sanders’ 2020 Chances: ‘Really Hard to See’ How People Will Say ‘I’m for Socialism’

During the roundtable discussion segment of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former “Nightly News” anchor Tom Brokaw admitted his skepticism of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) chances at the presidency, especially with the success of the economy.

Brokaw said he did not see how anyone would say they were for socialism, given the nation’s current economic position.

“I think, Chuck, that frankly among younger voters that’s a possibility for him. But with a strong economy, it’s really hard to see how a lot of people will step up and say, ‘I’m for socialism. I want to change this because there are a lot of changes going on in our economy around the country.’ It’s more innovative than it’s been in my lifetime frankly. But very little of it has to do with socialism.”

