Buttigieg: SNL Impeachment Cold Open ‘Had More Integrity’ Than Senate Trial

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg on Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press” argued that the impeachment sketch on “Saturday Night Live” a night earlier seemed like it “had more integrity than the actual trial having no witnesses at all.”

Buttigieg said, “I think that the critical thing was to take the step of seeking to hold the president accountable. Now, it fell to the Senate. It looks like the Senate GOP has always viewed this as a foregone conclusion.”

He continued, “And the most important thing that I’m sharing, especially with voters, with caucus-goers as I travel through Iowa, is I understand the sense of exhaustion that can come from watching this whole process play out, where actually SNL’s mockery of the trial almost seemed like it was a process that had more integrity than the actual trial having no witnesses at all. It beats you down. But if the Senate is the jury right now, we are the jury tomorrow. And however frustrating it is to watch that process, you can’t switch it off, you can’t walk away, and you can’t give up because this is actually the year where there is accountability for the president and for a lot of these senators because it’s an election year.”

