RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel: Michael Bloomberg Could Not ‘Get a Hundred People to Come’ to a Rally

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel argued on Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation” that 2020 presidential hopeful former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg could not get a hundred people to come to a rally.

Partial transcript as follows:

BRENNAN: But President Trump has already tweeted quite a lot in the past 12 hours or so about Mike Bloomberg. He told Fox, as well, he would love to run against him. Michael Bloomberg’s already spent a quarter of a billion dollars on his advertising around his campaign. President Trump has spent just slightly over 50 million dollars. How concerned are you, not just about Bloomberg himself, but what he’s building in terms of an operation that he says he will hand off to any Democrat who wins the nomination?

MCDANIEL: Well, he’s building an outside operation outside of the party, which is like a super PAC, essentially, once he’s not a candidate. I’m not concerned about that. From a party structure, we’re working with our state parties, our county parties, our district committees. We’re able to coordinate directly with the candidate. It’s not an outside group. And the RNC is already on the ground in 18 states. We’ve already trained 500,000 volunteers. We’re going into 2020 with 200 million dollars between us and the- and the Trump campaign. So we are building the biggest infrastructure in the history of politics. I’m not concerned about what Bloomberg’s putting out. And his ads, I see them all the time, I think they’re terrible. “Mike gets it done.” What does he get done? I don’t know. I don’t know anything about him. We’re not seeing him talking to the voters at the level that I think you need to—

BRENNAN: Yeah.

MCDANIEL: — to be competitive. And the president’s not afraid of anybody. Let’s be honest. He punches at everybody.

BRENNAN: Fair. But Mike Bloomberg has tremendous spending ability here.

MCDANIEL: He does.

BRENNAN: He’s not putting limits really on what he’s willing to do to defeat President Trump. He’s worth 60 billion dollars, and he’s going to hand this off even if it’s not him.

MCDANIEL: Well, President Trump went up against Hillary Clinton, who had significantly more money than he did. We’ve seen candidate after candidate with these huge war chests come in and think they can buy an election. And the American people don’t like that. And President Trump- if you look at the crowds that we’re seeing, which are bigger than ever, a hundred and fifty thousand people signed up to come to a rally in New Jersey, in blue New Jersey. If you look at the fundraising, if you look at the—

BRENNAN: But Bloomberg’s modeling a lot of what he’s doing around what Trump did. It’s a lot of digital.

MCDANIEL: Yeah.

BRENNAN: It’s a lot of TV advertising.

MCDANIEL: He’s modeling it, but he’s not Trump. That’s the big factor. Bloomberg is not Trump. He’s not going to get a crowd like that. I’d like to see him do a rally and try and even get a hundred people to come. I mean, this is not the movement candidate, Bloomberg. And I think he’s got a real issue with the Democrat Party. I mean, listen, they just changed their debate rules and their structure for a billionaire and they refused to do it when you had Cory Booker and Julian Castro saying, listen, we deserve more diversity on the stage representing our party, and they said, nope, we’re not going to change the rules for you.

BRENNAN: Right.

MCDANIEL: But this billionaire can buy his way into the debate. Bloomberg had every ability to change the way he was raising money to qualify for the debates. But they’re changing the rules for the billionaire. And I think that speaks volumes about the Democrat Party.