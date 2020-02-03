Biden Fires Back at NBC’s Guthrie for Hunter Question: ‘You Do Not Know What You’re Talking About’

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Today,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden told co-host Savannah Guthrie, “you do not know what you’re talking about” after she stated that Biden’s son, Hunter, got the job he had at Burisma because Burisma “wanted access” to Biden.

After Guthrie stated that the impeachment process has guaranteed everyone knows about Hunter’s dealings, Biden said, “That’s a good thing. No one’s found anything wrong with his dealings with Ukraine, except they say it sets a bad image.”

Guthrie then asked, “Well, do you agree that it sets a bad image?”

He answered, “Yeah. And my son said that.”

Guthrie then asked, “Do you think it was wrong for him to take that position knowing that it was really because that company wanted access to you?”

Biden answered, “Well, that’s not true. You’re saying things, you do not know what you’re talking about. No one’s said that. Who said that?”

Guthrie countered by asking, “Don’t you think that it’s just one of those things where people think, well, that seems kind of sleazy, why would he have that job if not for his — who his father was?”

He responded, “He’s a very bright guy.”

Guthrie then asked, “Was it right?”

Biden answered, “It’s appearance. … Well, he said he regretted having done it, speaks for himself. He’s a grown man.”

