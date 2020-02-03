Jill Biden: Donald Trump’s Attacks on My Kid Are ‘Disgraceful’

Monday on MSNBC’s coverage of the Iowa caucus, former second lady Jill Biden called President Donald Trump’s comments about her stepson Hunter Biden were “disgraceful.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “You’ve been in the center of the beginnings of the primaries, but also of the national story in Washington, the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump. How have those two things collided for your family on the campaign trail?”

Biden said, “Well, you know, it’s been a little difficult. I’m a mother. I know you’re a mother. It’s hard when you see your kids attacked. But I think that voters realized this is about Donald Trump. It’s not about my son Hunter or my husband, and I think it’s disgraceful what Donald Trump has done. And we know this is all a distraction.”

She added Trump’s remarks could be a rallying cry for supporters.

“The bottom line I think for most Iowans is they want to beat Donald Trump. That’s the bottom line,” she added. “And so if Donald Trump is doing this because he is afraid of my husband, then that turns out to be a good thing for Joe because they’re getting behind him, and they’re supporting him.”

