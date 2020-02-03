Julián Castro: Caucus Process ‘Broken’ – ‘Not the Way That We Should Do Our Democracy’

. @JulianCastro , a Warren surrogate: “This caucus process is broken. This is not the way that we should do our democracy, not the way that we should start the nomination process for the president of the United States." https://t.co/4mFmxh2sUf pic.twitter.com/2bFmVlihFH

While speaking to ABC News during their 2020 Iowa caucus coverage on Monday, Julián Castro, a surrogate for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reacted to the delay in receiving results from the Iowa caucuses by stating that “This is not the way that we should do our democracy, not the way that we should start the nomination process for the president of the United States.”

Castro said, “We also know that this has been a total mess today. The fact that we still don’t have reliable results and it’s about midnight eastern, we can see for own eyes that this caucus process is broken. This is not the way that we should do our democracy, not the way that we should start the nomination process for the president of the United States.”

