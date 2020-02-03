Klobuchar on Presidential Campaign After Iowa: ‘There’s No Scenario Where I Don’t Go On’

Although her poll may not indicate a strong path forward to the Democratic presidential nomination, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) insists she will continue her campaign regardless of the evening’s outcome in the Iowa caucuses.

Monday during an appearance on MSNBC, Klobuchar maintained she would go on to New Hampshire with her campaign, where she argued she had strong support.

“There’s no scenario where I don’t go on,” Klobuchar said when asked if she needed to see a certain outcome to continue her presidential campaign. “I was just endorsed by every single newspaper in New Hampshire, including Union Leader, that endorses candidates endorsed me. We have half of the top leadership in the House in New Hampshire who have endorsed me. We have this incredible operation.”

“We’re leaving on the plane tonight — late tonight — going to New Hampshire,” she continued. “I think I’m going to do well in Iowa. I don’t put numbers on it. You guys can be the pundits. But the fact that we are in the top five when we have had 25 candidates and I am the one that has been able to keep going and build the surge, punching above my weight when you look at the finances of so many of my other opponents, I’d say we’ve got a good story already.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor