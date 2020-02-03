MSNBC’s Brzezinski: ‘Pathetic’ GOP Senators Are ‘a Bunch of Useful Idiots’

Co-host Mika Brzezinski on Monday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC called Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and other Republican senators “useful idiots.”

After playing video clips of Republican Senators on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Brzezinski said, “The president does have a lot of latitude when surrounded by a bunch of useful idiots who will say anything — anything — to defend him.”

She continued, “That was so pathetic, it’s really hard to watch. Is that going to be Lamar Alexander’s legacy? Really? Leaving the Senate?”

She added, “Really? Thanks for not saving the democracy — good on ya.”

After co-host Joe Scarborough read statements from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rob Portman (R-OH), Brzezinski added, “They are all pretzels.”

