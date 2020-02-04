Donald Trump Awards Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh during Tuesday’s State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Limbaugh, in attendance and seated beside first lady Melania Trump, was visibly emotional upon hearing the president’s announcement. Melania Trump presented the medal and placed it around Limbaugh’s neck.

Various representatives and senators were heard exclaiming, “We love you, Rush!” Some congressional Democrats were heard saying, “Oh, no.”

Trump’s statement comes a day after Limbaugh revealed he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer at the conclusion of his eponymous radio show.

Rush Limbaugh arrives at the Capitol for State of the Union pic.twitter.com/NCr88Vc7W1 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 5, 2020

Before Trump’s speech, Limbaugh spoke briefly with Fox News Channel’s Chad Pergram, saying, “I feel great. I feel good.” Although Limbaugh knew of the president’s intention to award him the country’s highest civilian honor, he did not know the medal would be presented to him during the address. “I am still in awe, total awe.”