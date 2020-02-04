Iowa Dem Party Chair Won’t Give Time When 100% of Results Will Be Released

During a press conference on Tuesday, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price announced that the party will release results from 62% of the precincts in Iowa and did not give a timeline for when the full results will be released.

CNN Senior Washington Correspondent Jeff Zeleny asked, “When do you believe you will get to 100%? And how can you ensure Americans, assure Americans that these are verifiably accurate results?”

Price responded, “Well, we’re going to take the time we need to get these results done. Now that we have the first batch that’s going to be coming out here in a couple of minutes, we’re going to continue to go through our processes, verifying everything. But the thing to remember here folks is that we have a paper trail. We have always said all along that — throughout this process, that we have backups to the system, that we have redundancies built in. And one of the ways that we do that is through the paper trail. Now, the fact is, is that, as we started doing this last night, it took longer than we expected. And so, but the — my paramount concern is making sure that these results are accurate and reflect what happened last night in caucuses across the state. We’re going to do just that. And that’s — we’re going to take the time we need to do –.”

