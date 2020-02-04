MSNBC’s Wallace Urges Democrats to Stop Infighting — Trump Is the Enemy’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace called President Donald Trump “the enemy” Monday during her network’s live coverage of the Iowa caucuses.

Wallace was reacting to MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson and Bernie Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner arguing over the term “oligarch” concerning Michael Bloomberg.

After the heated exchange, Wallace said, “Can I say something? Jason Johnson is a frequent guest on my show. I think this is a really important debate, and I’m really glad you didn’t let it get boiled down to the use of a word. It is not about a word. Here’s the other — and I understand different views about the system.”

She continued, “The enemy is the guy in the Oval Office who thinks there are good people on both sides in Charlottesville. The enemy is the guy in the Oval Office who got a permission slip to cheat in presidential elections. The enemy is a guy who calls his generals dopes and losers who he didn’t want to go into battle with. That is the enemy.”

She added, “I am nauseous when I see Democrats fight amongst themselves.”

