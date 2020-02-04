MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday slammed those handling the Iowa caucuses after inconsistencies were found in the reporting of caucus results.

Scarborough said he knew it was a “bad sign” when he landed in Des Moines International Airport and saw the majority of bathroom stalls were out of order. He asked, if Iowa cannot run a bathroom, “how are they going to run a democracy?”

“The Democratic Party would be hard-pressed to start their election process in Iowa in January 2024,” stated Scarborough.

“This is insanity, when … the whole world is watching,” he added. “I knew it was a bad sign when I fly into the Des Moines airport, first bathroom I go into, two of the five stalls not working — ‘out of order’ signs. I knew it was an omen. I kept it to myself. You never talk about things like that on the air, but I just did, because I’m thinking, you know what? They can’t run a bathroom — how are they going to run a democracy?”

