Van Jones: Biden ‘Fell Down These Stairs, and I Don’t Know How He Gets Up’

During CNN’s election coverage on Tuesday, CNN Political Commentator and former Obama adviser Van Jones reacted to the partial results in the 2020 Iowa caucuses by saying that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden “fell down these stairs, and I don’t know how he gets up.”

Jones said, “When you see these numbers, and you see Joe Biden, 100% household name recognition probably on five continents, at 15, it does change your view of him. When it was just an idea, well, he might not do well in Iowa, he’ll make it up later on. Now we’re living in the reality of he fell down these stairs, and I don’t know how he gets up.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett