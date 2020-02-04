Zerlina Maxwell: Iowa Caucus ‘the Perfect Example of Systemic Racism’

MSNBC political analyst Zerlina Maxwell said Tuesday on her network that the Iowa caucus was “the perfect example of systemic racism” given the demographics of the state.

Maxwell said, “The Iowa caucus is essentially the perfect example of systemic racism. Ninety-one percent of the voters in Iowa are white. The reason why you see a drop in turnout, I’m just speculating here, it could be perhaps that white children are not in the cages. So when you are talking about the tangible pain that black and brown people are feeling, they feel a sense of urgency because their kids are being put in cages, right? So if you have 91% white electorate, that sense of urgency may not be reflected in the turnout numbers. I’m not saying that’s the reason for this. It could be a factor.”

