Biden: ‘Can’t Imagine’ How Trump Views Impeachment Vote as a Win

During a CNN town hall on Wednesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden said he “can’t imagine” being president and viewing the impeachment vote the Senate had for President Trump as a victory.

Biden said, “I can’t imagine being president of the United States and having all of one party, plus someone from your own party vote to say you should be thrown out of office and view that as a victory.”

