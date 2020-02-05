Biden: ‘I Expected to Do Better’ in Iowa, But Keep It ‘in Perspective’

During a CNN town hall on Wednesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that he expected that he and his organization “would perform better” in Iowa than they did, but urged people to keep the results “in perspective” given that Iowa only has a small fraction of the delegates needed to win.

Biden stated, “Look, let’s put this in perspective. There are a total of…4[1] delegates that are going to come out of that, and it looks like it’s going to break down somewhere between 7 and 15, among the top four of us. You need 1,900 delegates to become the president of the United States — to become the nominee. So, it’s a — I expected to do better, and I expected that our organization would perform better.”

