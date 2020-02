During a speech on Wednesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that his campaign “took a gut punch in Iowa.”

Biden said, “I am not going to sugarcoat it. We took a gut punch in Iowa. The whole process took a gut punch. But look, this isn’t the first time in my life I’ve been knocked down.”

