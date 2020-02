Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Wednesday on MSNBC that Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) vote to convict President Donald Trump on the first article of impeachment was “the right thing to do.”

When asked what she thought of Romney’s speech on the Senate floor, Warren said, “I thought I was listening to a decent and honorable man who stood up and did the right thing.”

