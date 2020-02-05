FNC’s Wallace Warns Romney: ‘This is War — Donald Trump Will Never Forgive You for This’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace warned Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) that President Donald Trump would “never forgive” him for his vote to convict in the Senate impeachment trial.

Speaking with the senator in an interview taped prior that aired on Fox news channel, Wallace said, “You realize this is war. Donald Trump will never forgive you for this.”

Romney replied, “I know in my heart that I’m doing what’s right. I understand there’s going to be enormous consequence. And I don’t have a choice in that regard. That’s why I haven’t been anxious to be in the position I’m in. When I heard there was going to be an impeachment investigation, as I heard the evidence coming forward, I dreaded the responsibility I’d have. But I was not willing to abdicate the responsibility given to me by the Constitution, nor to ignore my conscience out of personal and political significance, considerations. I had to follow my conscience.”

He added, “And I have to recognize that it was one or the other. One is to say I don’t want to face the blowback, not just from the president but from my party, my state, from Republican voters. They will ascribe all sorts of motives and so forth. And those are all the consequences. But on the other side, there is: do you do what you know is right? Do you do what your conscience in your heart tells you? Do you abide by the oath that you swore to God? And I believe in God and I believe I have a responsibility to put that first went to put all the other consequences behind.”

