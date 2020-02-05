George Conway on Romney’s Vote to Convict Trump: ‘Nothing Short of Inspiring’

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, praised Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for his vote to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power.

During CNN’s coverage of the impeachment trial, on Wednesday, Conway said, “On this sad day, Senator Romney’s speech, Senator Romney’s position, his vote is nothing short of inspiring to me. His eloquence in defending his compliance with his oath is truly remarkable because standing alone among 53 Republican senators. He’s facing it all by himself.”

He continued, “They have two oaths the Senators, one is their regular oath of office to abide by the Constitution and preserve and protect and defend it. The second oath is to do impartial justice. What does that mean? Impartial justice means it shouldn’t matter who is in the dock. You do the same thing if it’s a Republican that you’d do if it was a Democrat.”

He added, “I can’t believe, for a moment, that those 53 Republican senators wouldn’t to convict a Democrat who had done exactly this appalling abuse of power. And Mitt Romney recognized that. And Mitt Romney complied with his oath because he did what he would have done if it were anyone else other than a Republican president there. And that’s the difference between him and the other senators who just are not complying with their oath.”

