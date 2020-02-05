Joy Behar: Rush Limbaugh Is ‘So Racist and So Misogynistic’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said that conservative talker Rush Limbaugh, who is battling advanced lung cancer, was “racist” and “misogynistic.”

While discussing President Donald Trump giving Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Behar said, “Rush Limbaugh spent a lot of Obama’s tenure singing — what did he call it? — ‘Barack the Magic Negro,'”

She added, “He’s been so racist and misogynistic over the years, to give him — who’s next? Roger Stone? How about giving it to him or Steve Bannon.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I don’t think it was lost on the black community that he gave that honor to Rush Limbaugh during Black History Month, sitting next to a Tuskegee airman, on Rosa Parks Day. While Rush Limbaugh was a longtime birther during the Obama administration. played that ‘Barack the Magic Negro.’ So don’t talk to me about what you have done for the black community.”

