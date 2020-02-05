Nadler: Bolton Subpoena ‘Likely’

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated it is “likely” that former National Security Adviser John Bolton will be subpoenaed by the House.

Nadler said, “I think it’s likely, yes.”

He also stated, “I think when you have a lawless president, you have to bring that to the fore. You have to spotlight that. You have to protect the Constitution, whatever the political consequences.” And that “as more and more lawlessness comes out, I presume the public will understand that.”

