Pence on Pelosi: ‘I Wasn’t Sure if She Was Ripping Up the Speech or Ripping Up the Constitution’

Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence deemed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) actions at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address a “new low” for her.

Pence said Pelosi ripping up Trump’s speech “dishonored the moment,” adding he was not sure if she was ripping up the speech or the Constitution.

“I did not see her do it,” Pence told “Fox & Friends. “I found out a few moments later, and I think it was a new low. I wasN’T sure if she was ripping up the speech or the Constitution. It’s clear — the contrast with the president who spent an hour and a half making a speech about America and Nancy Pelosi in the final moments tried to make it about her. And I think the American people see through it and see through the pettiness and politics of all of it. I think what they got last night was a speech that lifted up the country, that celebrated the incredible progress that we’ve made in our economy, rebuilding our military, strengthening our courts.”

He added, “I just have a strong feeling that she’s going to be the last speaker of the House that’s going to sit in that chair for a long time.”

