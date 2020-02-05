Scarborough: ‘Makes Me Sad’ Trump ‘Lies This Way to People Who Support Him’

During the Wednesday broadcast of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough reacted to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address from the previous night, claiming it was more “lies” from the president.

According to Scarborough, Trump has been lying about the economic growth under his leadership and more, adding the lies during the address were meant for “his alternative universe of voters.”

“I guess we can hand it to him for not losing his cool like he usually does and not wandering off into the fields, rhetorical fields, but again, the lies about the economy, the lies about preexisting conditions, the lies about so much of what he said up there really it wasn’t meant for the American people — it was meant for an alternative universe, his alternative universe of voters,” Scarborough argued.

“It’s hard to sort through all of the lies from last night, ” he later stated. “I know a lot of people say, well, you have to admit it was … great themes. Yes, great themes if you’re cool with the person speaking, lying all the time. But, Donald Trump saying if we hadn’t reversed the failed policies of the past administration, oh, we’d never have this great economy. We are in the middle of an 11-year Obama economic recovery, and all the lines are going like this — whether it’s job growth, whether it’s GDP. It’s ridiculous. Steve, we’ve got you on so you can fact check, show us your charts and let’s pick apart the lies that the president said last night to his supporters because it makes me sad that he lies this way to people who support him, and it makes me sad that they are like, ‘Well, he’s the president so he must be telling the truth.’ But he’s not. He’s lying. Tell us why.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent