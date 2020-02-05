Schumer: If Trump Commits High Crimes ‘In Three Months, They Should Impeach Him Again’

During a press conference on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that it is “conclusive” President Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors “And if the president does it in three months, they should impeach him again.”

Schumer responded to a question on whether the Senate’s acquittal vote would “put impeachment to bed” by stating, “Look, this idea, we have too many impeachments, too few impeachments, the standard should not be how many or what’s politically right or wrong. The standard should be, did the president commit high crimes and misdemeanors? I think it’s conclusive that the president did. And if the president does it in three months, they should impeach him again. And if the next president does it, they should impeach him or her.”

