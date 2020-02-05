Schumer: No ‘Illusions’ Trump Would Be Convicted, But ‘Bipartisan Impeachment’ ‘Can Never Be Erased’

During a press conference on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that Senate Democrats had no “illusions that the president would be convicted.” But they fought for truth and facts, which “created a bipartisan impeachment that can never be erased from history, never.”

Schumer said, “So, as I said, we always knew it was an uphill fight. No one had illusions that the president would be convicted. But we made the fight for truth, and we made the fight for facts. And it created a bipartisan impeachment that can never be erased from history, never.”

