SOTU Guest Jody Jones: Pelosi ‘Ripped Our Hearts Out’ by Ripping Trump Speech

Tuesday, Jody Jones was in attendance for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address in honor of his brother, Rocky Jones, who was killed in California by a criminal illegal immigrant under the state’s sanctuary policy.

Immediately following Trump’s speech, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was seen on camera ripping up Trump’s State of the Union speech, to which Jones shared his reaction to in a Wednesday appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

Jones said seeing Pelosi rip the speech up was “probably the most disrespectful thing” he has ever seen in his life, adding it “ripped” his family’s hearts out.

“It felt like she ripped our hearts out — everybody there, all the guests, we couldn’t believe it,” Jones stated. “Look, I don’t care how you feel about somebody. That was probably the most disrespectful thing I’ve ever seen in my life because when she did that it tore us up. We couldn’t believe it.”

Jones added it “really” felt like Pelosi was ripping up his brother’s name with her “disrespectful actions.”

To Pelosi, Jones urged, “First of all, let’s do away with the [California Sanctuary Law SB 54]. I don’t care how you feel about somebody — think of other people and the others involved, please, because what you did was very disrespectful and it really ripped our hearts out.”

