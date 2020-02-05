Whoopi on Limbaugh: Medal of Freedom Should ‘Go to People Who Actually Did Stuff’

Whoopi Goldberg questioned on Wednesday why President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom to conservative talker Rush Limbaugh, who is battling advanced lung cancer.

While discussing the State of the Union Address during ABC’s “The View,” Goldberg said, “I don’t understand. You know, I am very sorry that Rush is ill, because you never want to wish bad stuff on people. He has Stage IV cancer. But I’m sorry, I thought that the Medal of Freedom was supposed to go to people who actually did stuff.”

She continued, “I didn’t understand. You’ve got a Tuskegee airman sitting there. How about, if you’re going to give the Medal of Freedom to someone who actually has made a difference in the country and done all kinds of stuff, how about giving it to Elijah Cummings’ wife as a thank you for all of his service.”

“What has he done?” Goldberg asked.

