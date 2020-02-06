CNN’s Harwood: Trump’s ‘Dark’ Speech Reveals He Is in ‘Deep Psychological Distress’

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood said President Donald Trump’s “dark” White House speech on Thursday revealed the president was in “deep psychological distress.”

Harwood said, “This was a very disturbing tableau for the country. It was dark because he’s made clear that his mind is dark. This is somebody in deep psychological distress right now. Self-pitying, insecure, angry.”

He continued, “With Donald Trump, if he did it, it’s not wrong. He doesn’t recognize abstract concepts like right and wrong, like morality or immorality, like true or false, he recognizes what is good for him in the moment. And what has happened … what Mitt Romney has done by casting that vote, what Nancy Pelosi has done, has felt very, very unpleasant to him.”

He added, “The other part of it that I think is striking is the entire Republican Party reduced to sitting there applauding this rambling, disordered set of remarks, and one of the reasons why it is an uncomfortable moment for them is that Mitt Romney, when he gave that speech, said, ‘I’ve looked at the facts. I’ve come to the conclusion, and I can’t avoid this. He stripped naked the rationalizations that they have used for their votes.”

