Hillary Clinton: A Woman Would Never Get Away with ‘Emotionally Acting Out’ Like Trump

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton argued during an interview that aired Thursday with Ellen DeGeneres that a woman would be judged harshly if, as president, she acted out as emotionally as President Donald Trump does regularly.

Clinton said, “That is a very common concern that people still have; that somehow a woman president will act on her emotions. By the time somebody runs for president, you have actually been through a lot. Usually, you have been elected to something. Sometimes not, but often yes.”

She added, “It really strikes me as quite odd because most of the criticism…is because I didn’t show my emotions enough. I was not emotional enough. I should have been, I don’t know, emoting more. I thought it is such a highly responsible awesome job being president that I needed to demonstrate that, ‘Hey, you know, I can handle this. I can do it. I’m not going to get knocked around.’ And now, you know, we have one of the most emotionally acting out people ever in the history of our country in the White House. And I don’t hear anybody saying he is just too emotional. So we still have a ways to go until women are going to be judged by the same standards instead of the old double standard.”

