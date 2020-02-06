MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Trump’s GOP Defenders a ‘Mafia Family’

Nicolle Wallace, an MSNBC anchor, on her Thursday broadcast likened Republican lawmakers who supported President Donald Trump throughout the impeachment process to a “mafia family.”

Discussing the president’s speech on impeachment today in which he praised his supporters in Congress, panelist Matthew Miller said, “He was attacking and making clear the consequences for anyone that crosses him. And also saying — and this is really important for Republicans— that if you’ll stand with me, if you’ll be my sycophant, you can come to the White House. I’ll praise you on national television. He went through and had all these members of Congress and Senators stand up. You’ll get your primetime bookings on Fox. You’ll be part of the team. You will be rewarded. And if you’re not, I will come at you with everything I have.”

Wallace said, “So, in other words, it’s not a team, it’s a mafia family. And that’s how Jim Comey described him.”

She added, “Donald Trump spent a lot of time attacking Jim Comey anew today. A lot of time airing his grievances with the Mueller investigation, which you were a part of. How does that land inside the FBI workforce, when the Attorney General is sort of chortling away in the front row?”

