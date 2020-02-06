Schweizer: Travel Log Investigation ‘Ought To Be Extended Beyond Hunter Biden’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer, the author of the book Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, praised the request for the travel logs of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter made by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, (R-IA) and Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) and argued that the probe ought to “be extended beyond Hunter Biden to look at his brothers and look at his son-in-law.”

Schweizer said, “I think it’s an excellent idea. And I think it ought to be extended beyond Hunter Biden to look at his brothers and look at his son-in-law. Because we know that, in numerous cases, family members have flown on Air Force Two, and they’ve gotten paydays or they’ve done business as a result of that. It’s just entirely inappropriate.”

He later added, “I think we need to be having Congressional hearings on the sort of things that Joe Biden’s doing, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, the sort of self-enrichment that takes place. Because that’s how you’re going to drain the swamp.”

