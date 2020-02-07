ABC’s Karl: Based on Tonight, No Dem ‘Has the Trump Campaign Quaking in Their Boots’

. @MarthaRaddatz : "Who do you think stood out in terms of going after Donald Trump?" @jonkarl : "I don't think there was anybody, based on tonight's performance, that has the Trump campaign quaking in their boots." https://t.co/WV3JB5K6Py #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/B1uGasCeq2

During Friday’s coverage of the ABC News Democratic presidential debate, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl said that, based on that night’s debate, there isn’t a single 2020 Democratic candidate “that has the Trump campaign quaking in their boots.” Karl also stated that while Trump feared 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden the most at the beginning, “That is not the case anymore.”

ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz asked, “Who do you think stood out in terms of going after Donald Trump?”

Karl responded, “First of all, obviously, the candidate that he feared most early on was Joe Biden. That is not the case anymore. And I don’t think there was anybody, based on tonight’s performance, that has the Trump campaign quaking in their boots.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett