ABC’s Moran: Biden ‘Mistook Decibel Levels for Eloquence’ at Times

During coverage of Friday’s ABC News Democratic presidential debate, ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden “mistook decibel levels for eloquence at some times.”

Moran said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:44:05] that Biden appeared to fade as the debate wore on, “and I think he mistook decibel levels for eloquence at some times. He was kind of haranguing. Which is very different from the Biden of old. And I think, in general, one of the things you’re seeing is, Joe Biden is a very different candidate today, an older candidate, whose slipped in significant ways.”

Moran later added, “The center lane is open.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett