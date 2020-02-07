Biden: I’ll Have a Litmus Test on Abortion for SCOTUS Nominees

“Yes,” Joe Biden says when asked if, as president, he would have a litmus test on abortion for Supreme Court nominees. “A litmus test on abortion relates to a fundamental value in the Constitution. A woman does have a right to choose.” https://t.co/93QauZSK6e #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/hyUTEKoRQ9

During Friday’s Democratic presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden vowed that there will be an abortion litmus test for any of his Supreme Court nominees.

Moderator David Muir asked, “Would there be a litmus test on abortion?”

Biden responded, “Yes. Look, here’s the deal. The litmus test on abortion relates to the fundamental value of the Constitution. A woman does have a right to choose. I would, in fact, if they rule it to be unconstitutional, I will send to the United States Congress, and it will pass, I believe, a bill that legislates Roe v. Wade adjusted by Casey. It should — it’s a woman’s right to do that, period. And if you call that a litmus test, it’s a litmus test. But what I was talking about in the past, so no one gets confused here, is if there is no — if you read the Constitution very, very narrowly and say there are no unenumerated rights, if it doesn’t say it in the Constitution, it doesn’t exist, you cannot have any of the things I care about, any of the things I cared about as a progressive member of the United States Congress, at the time, and as vice president, and as a member of society.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett