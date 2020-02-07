Biden: ‘I’ll Probably Take a Hit’ in New Hampshire

During Friday’s ABC News Democratic presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that he “took a hit” in the Iowa caucuses and predicted that the same thing will “probably” happen in New Hampshire’s primary when fellow 2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) does well in New Hampshire.

Biden said, “This is a long race. I took a hit in Iowa, and I’ll probably take a hit here. Traditionally — Bernie won by 20 points last time. And usually, it’s the neighboring senators that do well. But I’m — no matter what, I’m still in this for the same reason. I’m going to — we have to restore the soul of this country, bring back the middle class, and make sure we bring people together. And so, it’s a simple proposition. It doesn’t matter whether it’s this one or the next. I’ve always viewed the first four encounters, the two primaries and two caucuses as the starting point.”

