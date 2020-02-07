Gaetz: Pelosi ‘May Have Committed a Crime’ When She Ripped Up Trump’s Speech

Thursday on Fox News, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) argued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should be accountable for her actions Tuesday near the end of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, in which she ripped her official copy of the president’s remarks.

Gaetz criticized Pelosi’s act as having embarrassed the House and country but also said she might have engaged in something criminal.

“I am sick and tired of Nancy Pelosi thinking that just because she’s speaker, she can be above House rules. Rule 23 of the House of Representatives says that you cannot bring discredit on the House by your actions,” he said. “Nancy Pelosi embarrassed the House. She embarrassed our country when she ripped up the president’s speech. She may have committed a crime, and I think the Ethics Committee ought to investigate her.”

The Florida Republican also criticized the FBI Director Christopher Wray’s handling of an internal look at what is believed to be part of the push for impeachment in the House.

“Christopher Wray’s main problem is that he’s treating the FBI issues as if it’s some human resources matter when it was an attempt at a criminal coup against the president,” Gaetz said. “And it’s not enough just to say that you’re going to look into the existing employees. A lot of those people committed their crimes and then left. And so, that’s why Steve Scalise is so right that the Durham report is going to inform on the criminal conduct and we have to put these people in jail who committed crimes, because, if we don’t, Sean, this will happen again to another president, and that will bring discredit on all of us who had the chance to stand up now and fight.”

