Peter Navarro Praises Jobs Report — ‘Seeing the Fruits’ of Trump’s Focus on Job Creation

During a Friday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” White House assistant for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro reacted to the U.S. economy adding 225,000 jobs in January with a national unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.

Navarro called the new jobs report “truly extraordinary,” commending President Donald Trump’s efforts to focus on job creation.

“Millions of people have come into the job market,” Navarro told host Ed Henry. “Those discouraged workers that were on the couch during the ‘O-Biden’ years, they’re coming back, and the labor force participation rate bumped up, and that’s really important.”

He continued, “The untold story, Ed, about this number, though, is the president’s one-job-at-a-time approach. You know, you talk about macro stuff like deregulation, tax cuts. That’s been a great driver for the economy, but the president also takes it from a micro point. It’s shipyards in Philly, Marinette, Wisconsin, Panama City. It’s combat vehicle plants in places like Lima, Ohio, York, Pennsylvania. It’s an F-16 production line in Greenville, South Carolina. These are things that all happened because President Donald J. Trump focuses on job creation every day, and we’re seeing the fruits of that, and it’s a beautiful thing.”

