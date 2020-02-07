RNC Chair: Mitt Romney Came to the Senate Trial with a Bias Against Trump

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel criticized Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), her uncle, saying that he came into President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial with a bias.

McDaniel made the comments Friday on Fox News channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime.”

Faulkner asked, “Your uncle, feeling the heat in his home state of Utah. A lawmaker filling a resolution to censure over his vote to convict President Trump. You have also distanced yourself, reportedly, from Mitt Romney, saying you stand with the president. Your reaction to all of this?”

McDaniel said, “I disagree with his vote, as did every other Republican senator, as did every other Republican House member including some Democrats, as did the American people.”

She added, “You know one of the things that’s not talked about with this trial, when you are a defendant, the jury pool can come as a bias against you and these overwhelming feelings. That’s not what happens in the Senate. Obviously, they came in with feelings. Mitt Romney has been very clear with his criticisms of this president when he was a candidate. I think some of that carried through into this vote. I think it’s disappointing. I think it’s disappointing to a lot of Republicans who view this president as someone who has been a champion for religious liberty, for good judges.”

