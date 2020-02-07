Scarborough on Trump, Clinton Post-Acquittal Speeches: ‘Difference Between Humility and Hubris’

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday aired side-by-side clips of the post-acquittal speeches given by both President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

Host Joe Scarborough said the difference between the two speeches is that Clinton showed “humility” and “class” while Trump was “classless” and showed “hubris.”

“So, there we see Donald Trump painting William Jefferson Clinton in shades of humility, shades of dignity and, well, shades of humanity — looking presidential,” Scarborough remarked. “It was a master class yesterday in the difference between humility and hubris, between class and just someone who is classless. It was remarkable.”

He continued, “Donald Trump put on a freak show yesterday and showed exactly why this race will always be close even to the end.”

