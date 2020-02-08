Brooks: Democrats Making ‘a Big Mistake’ by Bad-Mouthing Economy

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that while Democrats can defeat President Trump despite a good economy, you need another issue, “And I’m not sure the Democrats have found that issue.” And Democrats are making “a big mistake” by criticizing the economy.

Brooks said, “[Y]ou can beat a strong economy, but you have to have something else people care about most. Nixon had law and order in ’68, a strong economy. 1960, John F. Kennedy had the missile gap. Last time, actually, Trump had white American nationalism. But you’ve got to have some other issue. And I’m not sure the Democrats have found that issue. And they’re doing a big mistake by poor-mouthing the economy, I think.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett