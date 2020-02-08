Brooks: Democrats ‘Paid a Political Price’ for Impeachment

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that Democrats “paid a political price” for pursuing impeachment.

Brooks said, “I do think they paid a political price.”

He added, “When this started … Gallup had Trump approval at 39%. The latest Gallup number is 49%. That’s a gigantic leap. The Republican Party is more popular now than at any time since 2005. More Americans identify with the Republican Party than the Democratic Party now. And as Gallup — the Gallup, when they announced these numbers, they said, this is sort of what happened when Clinton was impeached. There’s something about this process that the American people don’t like, or some percentage of the American people. So, I think there was a political cost.”

