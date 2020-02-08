GOP Rep. Byrne: ‘As a Lawyer’ Doug Jones Should Have Known Second Impeachment Article ‘Had No Basis at All’

Friday during an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL), a candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, took a shot at Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) for his votes on articles of impeachment earlier in the week.

Jones would be Byrne’s general election opponent should Byrne secure the GOP nomination,

Byrne said he was disappointed in Jones and his Senate colleague Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for their votes on impeachment. He said Jones’ votes were not a surprise. However, he did think Jones should not have voted for the obstruction of Congress charge given Jones’ legal background.

“I’m very disappointed in Mitt Romney,” Byrne said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “Obviously, I’ve listened to his remarks for why he voted the way he did for the first article. I’m glad he voted against the second article. I thought that was a no-brainer, to begin with. Obviously, I’m not surprised, but I am disappointed in Doug Jones. Doug Jones voted for both articles, and as a lawyer, he sure should have known that second article had no basis at all. But we got into a very partisan situation there, and the outcome was not what it should be. It was not close.”

“The president has every right to be celebrating because he has been acquitted and exonerated,” he continued. “But it is time to move on, time for us to deal with the problems of the American people because we wasted a whole year, actually more than a year, dealing with this stuff. And while we were dealing with that, we weren’t dealing with the cost of health care. We weren’t dealing with all these immigration and amnesty issues. We weren’t dealing with the important national security issues. Let’s get off of this impeachment stuff, off of these attacks on the president, and get on the business of the American people.”

